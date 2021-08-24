By guest author Christine Collier

I’m usually very good with words, but the past few days have left me pretty speechless, which is why I haven’t specifically commented on what is happening in Afghanistan. I’m going to try to put some words together, so we’ll see how it goes…

Throughout my 17-and-a-half-year career, 18 of those months were spent in Afghanistan over the course of two deployments. I spent six months there in 2007 and a year there from 2013-2014. During those times, I was able to visit the people of Afghanistan – to include girls’ schools, rural villages, and hospitals. I had interpreters to assist me when I went “outside the wire,” and I greatly valued their assistance. I was able to experience the country the culture, and the people.

I made friends in Afghanistan. I had a jeweler, a carpet guy, friends who worked with us on a daily basis. People with families and lives and hopes and dreams. I met the women who were serving in the Afghan military. I heard about their hopes for the future and a stable life. They told me about their willingness to sacrifice for the country they loved, knowing how dangerous it was […]