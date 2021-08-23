The current head of the Food and Drug Administration, Janet Woodcock, is serving in an ‘acting’ capacity only, as her name was never nominated to the senate for confirmation. Several media outlets are now reporting her name will never be nominated because she cannot pass the confirmation process. Ms. Woodcock (pictured left) has a rather controversial past from her career work inside the FDA which included the advanced authorization for many opioids that created a massive health crisis. She was, for all intents and purposes, the key figure inside the FDA who gave the pharmaceutical industry cart blanche authorization to create, market and distribute the pain-killing opioids that led to hundreds-of-thousands of U.S. deaths.

Senator Joe Manchin from West Virginia represents one of the constituencies hardest hit by the opioid epidemic. Manchin was not going to support Woodcock’s nomination. In a 50/50 senate, she didn’t stand a chance of confirmation.

It does not seem coincidental that Ms. Woodcock was in position as ‘acting director’ just long enough for the first COVID vaccine to gain FDA approval; and then, presto, the announcement of her dispatch. Suspicious cat remains, well, suspicious.

WASHINGTON DC – U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has ruled out nominating […]