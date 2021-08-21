A little girl with Down syndrome is in Kindergarten and thriving — proving wrong the doctors who encouraged her parents to abort her.

Courtney Baker was already mom to two girls when she got pregnant with her daughter, Emersyn. But her joy soon turned to fear after a prenatal test revealed that she and her husband, Matt, could expect Emersyn to have Down syndrome. “We were in shock. We were devastated, but only because we were ignorant to any facts on Down syndrome,” she told the Epoch Times . “We only knew the worst-case scenarios, and we had no support whatsoever when we left our OBs office. We both felt completely lost.”

But rather than allay their fears and answer their questions, their obstetrician quickly began steering them towards abortion, going so far as to make an appointment for the couple to talk to someone about their options. “I told him that there was no discussion,” Baker recalled. “She was our child and we were going to have her. He seemed surprised and made the appointment for us anyway.”

At their next appointment, the obstetrician continued to pressure the couple, giving them a “dozen reasons” why they should have an abortion. “At […]