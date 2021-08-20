The Courts

The ban now heads to the Supreme Court for emergency appeal Anti-rent activists (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., on Friday left the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium in place, teeing up an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit denied a request from a group of landlords who say the Centers for Disease Control exceeded its legal authority in issuing the eviction ban. The moratorium costs $19 billion per month, lawyers for the landlords told the appeals court in legal filings.

The Supreme Court allowed a prior iteration of the eviction ban to remain in place on June 29. Four justices noted their dissent from the order. A fifth, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, said he would not vote to authorize an extension of the moratorium past July 31 absent explicit congressional authorization.

The Biden administration’s dithering response to that decision put Friday’s case on unusual footing. President Joe Biden said on Aug. 3 that an extended moratorium was unlikely to survive another legal challenge. Senior administration officials made similar statements.

Their conclusion drew fierce criticism from congressional Democrats who support the moratorium, and […]