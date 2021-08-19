Three fully vaccinated US Senators tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.
Senators John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Angus King (I-ME) and Roger Wicker (R-MS) are all experiencing “breakthrough cases” of Covid-19. Hickenlooper said he’s isolating per the doctor’s instructions.
“I’m grateful for the vaccine (& the scientists behind it!) for limiting my symptoms,” the Colorado Democrat said.
TRENDING: BREAKING BIG — Jovan Pulitzer: Arizona Audit Report Will be Delivered to Senate on Friday, Results Will Be Earth-Shattering I’ve tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. I feel good but will isolate per docs instructions. I’m grateful for the vaccine (& the scientists behind it!) for limiting my symptoms. If you haven’t gotten your shot—get it today! And a booster when it’s available too! — Senator John Hickenlooper (@SenatorHick) August 19, 2021 Senator King said he’s “not feeling great” and thanked the vaccine for reducing his symptoms.
“I’m definitely feeling much better than I would have without the vaccine,” he added. Despite taking precautions and receiving the vaccine, this morning I tested positive for COVID-19. While I am not feeling great, I’m definitely feeling much better than I would have without the vaccine. My full statement: https://t.co/LQ6LPOvlX3 — Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) August 19, […]
