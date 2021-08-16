If you’re an athlete who’s mum on the Chinese government’s ethnic cleansing or in full support of BLM’s Marxist shakedown of the United States, then you get all the corporate sponsorships in the world. But if you’re an athlete who advocates for freedom and is skeptical of far left ideas like masking kids in public schools, then you can kiss all your ad sponsorships goodbye. Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler learned the hard way about going against the status quo. After word got out that the former athlete doesn’t believe that our nation’s public schools should mandate masks for young children, Uber Eats allegedly dropped Cutler from its latest ad campaign.

Cutler tweeted on August 13 that he had “lost a commercial with Uber Eats partnering with the NFL.” For those who don’t know, UberEats is ride sharing company Uber’s food delivery add-on to their business.

Cutler added that he was dropped from the project because he and the company’s “views aren’t aligned.” Yeah, heaven forbid Uber try and sell pizza delivery with a football star who doesn’t agree with it on mask politics.

According to The Daily Mail , Cutler showcased this abominable freedom of thought while retweeting viral video […]