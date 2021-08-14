Comment Print Democrats and the media have pushed a narrative of blaming vaccine hesitancy on Republicans, specifically Trump supporters.Why is it hard for educated leaders in this country to accept the question, “Why would anyone who had the disease get a shot of a vaccine still under “emergency” release?”Why would any competent medical official push the immune to get the jab? Why would universities, allegedly full of smart people, mandate shots for ALL incoming students, whether or not they have natural immunity?Here’s one. Why would anyone who does NOT restrict their news intake to Big Media have confidence in anything this federal government says?Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the ninth Administrator of the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, has publicly blamed many COVID problems on racism . Dr. Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and White House chief medical adviser, has been shown by released emails that he is not only a liar but also participated in a cover-up of his approval of US taxpayer funding of weaponization of […]

