Howard Forman has been caught spreading COVID misinformation

Yale University Professor Howard Forman has been caught spreading misinformation on Twitter.

Professor Forman , who teaches health policy and management at the Ivy League university, falsely claimed that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has not been promoting the COVID vaccine and has been pushing a more expensive antibody treatment in its place.

“Ron DeSantis offering up Monoclonal antibodies that cost federal government $2,100/dose in lieu of vaccines that cost $39 dollars/full series,” Forman wrote last night on Twitter. “Your federal tax dollars at work bailing out Florida’s ‘freedoms’ and @GovRonDeSantis political hopes.” Ron DeSantis offering up Monoclonal antibodies that cost federal government $2,100/dose in lieu of vaccines that cost $39 dollars/full series. Your federal tax dollars at work bailing out Florida’s “freedoms” and @GovRonDeSantis political hopes. https://t.co/4YdeX76LRL — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) August 12, 2021 Forman had quote-tweeted a post from DeSantis that discussed the development of an antibody treatment for coronavirus.

The assertion that the Republican governor has not promoted COVID vaccination received quick criticism on Twitter.

“This is an absolute lie. No other word for it, an absolute lie. Every CVS and Walgreens (among other places) here in Florida has signs letting people […]