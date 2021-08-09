Last week, the number of new reported infections from the coronavirus reached the approximate number of new reported infections in early February of this year. Very few would have imagined that the reported infection numbers with 70 percent of adults fully vaccinated would be comparable to what the numbers were when less than 10 percent of adults had been, especially given the likelihood that more covid tests were being administered back then.

These surprising numbers are a reminder of the unpredictability of the coronavirus. They should induce humility from those opining about matters relating to the virus — a quality sorely lacking on both sides of the political spectrum.

The vast majority of new infections involve the Delta (or India) variant . How deadly is that variant compared to the Wuhan version?

Among the non-vaccinated, there is evidence suggesting that the Delta variant is at least as deadly as its predecessor, that it inflicts serious damage more quickly, and that it affects certain organs to a greater degree. Among the vaccinated, the evidence so far supports the view that the risk of severe illness and/or death is extremely low.

Let’s look at the number of reported deaths per day from the virus in […]