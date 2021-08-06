Photo by: Alexandru Acea The potentially serious heart disorders of pericarditis, inflammation of the heart’s surrounding membrane; and myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle, are happening after Covid-19 vaccination substantially more often than previously reported.

That’s according to new research led by Dr. George Diaz, Section of Infectious Diseases, Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, Everett, Washington; published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

Diaz and his co-authors reviewed electronic medical hospital records of more than 2 million people who received at least one Covid-19 vaccination. They found 37 cases of vaccine-related pericarditis and 20 cases of vaccine-related myocarditis. That’s still “rare,” but far more than what was expected had Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC’s) numbers from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) been accurate.

According to CDC, myocarditis was reported to the VAERSS at a rate of about 4.8 cases per million, or less than 1/2 per 100,000 (.48 per 100,000). The disorder was reportedly lumped in together with pericarditis in the VAERS reporting analyzed by CDC.

But the new analysis unearthed a rate of 1.8 per 100,000 people for pericarditis and 1 in 100,000 for myocarditis. That’s a combined rate that’s more five times higher than thought: 2.8 […]