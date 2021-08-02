Of the many life lessons my high school wrestling coach taught me, one such gem resonates with me 39 years hence: “Boy Scouts don’t win street fights.” I find that truism uniquely relevant to today’s political pickle.

The late Andrew Breitbart observed that politics is downstream from culture. One upshot thereof is that being the minority party does not absolve elected representatives of their duties. As we saw from 2017–2020, the left has taken to heart the old axiom about the squeaky wheel — despite not having the votes to implement their agenda in Congress, they effected it culturally by being the loudest voices in the media and on the street. The left also understands the phenomenon known in some circles as “Culture Creep,” in others as the “Overton Window of Political Possibility” (defined by conceptually.org as “the range of ideas the public is willing to consider and accept”), whose relevant gist is that if one does not speak out against the cultural rot taking place a thousand miles away, he will soon find that rot has spread to his front yard. How is the GOP combatting the rot these days?

According to Johns Hopkins , the survival rate of COVID-19 […]