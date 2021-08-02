Mika Brzezinski Dave Aronberg MSNBC Morning Joe 8-2-21 As the number of COVID cases rises in Florida, opportunistic liberal talk shows are taking more pot shots at Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential candidate. It’s never too early to bury him.

Morning Joe regular Dave Aronberg, the Democrat Palm Beach County State Attorney, twice claimed today that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s stance on Covid constitutes—of all things— “socialism.”

Mika Brzezinski melodramatically teed him up by suggesting you’d oppose DeSantis, too, if “you’re actually getting correct information on the science, and not a bunch of stupid, crazy, Trump-driven conspiracy theories that could kill you.”

Aronberg argued that DeSantis’s executive orders, and recent laws, that pre-empt the authority of local jurisdictions to adopt Covid rules, “sounds like the socialism that DeSantis and others continue to condemn.” Aronberg gave as an example a recently-adopted law that prevents private companies from asking customers about their vaccination status, and repeated his chuckle-worthy “socialism” charge moments later. If the Florida law is “socialism,” too bad Mika didn’t ask Aronberg about the 10 states—all of which went for Biden in 2020—that have adopted truly insane laws prohibiting employers from asking job applicants about their CRIMINAL CONVICTION […]