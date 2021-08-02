The family of Jake Gardner is suing Douglas County, NE, Special Prosecutor Franklin, and the Attorney General’s office. Jake Gardner was the owner of a bar called The Hive when BLM thugs attacked his 70-year-old father. Gardner then confronted the mob. He fired a warning shot and then tried to back away from the thugs. He was knocked to the ground when one of the rioters began choking him.

Gardner pleaded with his assailant to stop. “Get off me, get off me, please get off me.” But, the thug continued to choke him and he fired a shot and killed his attacker. It was a simple case of self-defense. The county prosecutor called the shooting self-defense. Douglas County District Court Judge Shelly Stratman appointed Special Prosecutor Fredrick D. Franklin to persecute (Not a misspelling) Gardner.

Franklin is the President of the Midlands Bar Association, a black-only attorney organization, decided to press charges. He was able to find a jury who indicted Gardner for manslaughter, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, attempted first-degree assault, and terroristic threats. One week after the indictment, Gardner committed suicide.

John Pierce, who is representing the family of Jake Gardner, made these statements […]