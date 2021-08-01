In the early hours of November 4th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a batch of 143,379 ballots, all for Joe Biden were dropped.
On Saturday we unearthed an email that shows the culprits behind the ‘drop’ were laughing about it.
We all now know about the many states that dropped huge numbers of ballots stealing the race for Joe Biden. On the morning of November 4th, America woke up to see the results of the massive fraud in multiple swing states.
In Wisconsin, over 140,000 ballots for Joe Biden alone were dropped in Milwaukee, giving Biden the lead.
TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Uncovered Email Shows Milwaukee Elections Executive Woodall-Vogg Laughing About the Election Steal on Election Night “Where Did These ‘Votes’ Come From?” President Trump On Hundreds of Thousands of Ballots Dropped All for Biden the Morning After the Election We’ve referred to this fraudulent tactic as the drop and roll .
On Saturday we uncovered an email to Claire Woodall-Vogg , the executive director for elections in Milwaukee.In the email the sender, Ryan Chew, from the Election Group shared: “Damn, Claire, you have a flair for drama, delivering just the margin needed at 3:00 am. I bet you had those […]
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
Newsletter
Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker