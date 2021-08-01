In the early hours of November 4th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a batch of 143,379 ballots, all for Joe Biden were dropped.

On Saturday we unearthed an email that shows the culprits behind the ‘drop’ were laughing about it.

We all now know about the many states that dropped huge numbers of ballots stealing the race for Joe Biden. On the morning of November 4th, America woke up to see the results of the massive fraud in multiple swing states.

In Wisconsin, over 140,000 ballots for Joe Biden alone were dropped in Milwaukee, giving Biden the lead.

President Trump On Hundreds of Thousands of Ballots Dropped All for Biden the Morning After the Election We've referred to this fraudulent tactic as the drop and roll .

On Saturday we uncovered an email to Claire Woodall-Vogg , the executive director for elections in Milwaukee.In the email the sender, Ryan Chew, from the Election Group shared: “Damn, Claire, you have a flair for drama, delivering just the margin needed at 3:00 am. I bet you had those […]