Although the Democratic Party undoubtedly vocalizes far more support for policies and ideology that promotes the idea that transgender people must be allowed to live their life as though they are a member of the sex with which they identify, recent polling in regards to how transgender athletes should be allowed to compete presented surprising results.

When asked about transgender athletes and presented with a number of options as to who they should be allowed to compete against, Democratic voters rather underwhelmingly supported allowing them to compete against athletes whose gender corresponds with their gender identity.

An Axios poll released on Monday showed that 39% of Americans overall think that transgender athletes should only be allowed to compete against athletes which share their biological gender, while just 20% think they should be allowed to compete according to their gender identity.

The polling comes as some of the first transgender athletes in history are making their debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games, including a biologically male New Zealand weightlifter, 43-year-old Laurel Hubbard .

23% of respondents, interestingly, said they simply didn’t know.

While Democrats were indeed more likely to support transgender athletes being allowed to compete according to their gender identity, only 35% of left-leaning […]