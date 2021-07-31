While I have always stressed that the chance that the recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom was much higher than the elite media suppose, I may have missed the mark.

It may be much worse than I had even considered.

One of the clues that the situation may be dire is that Newsom is now trying to attract the attention of the national party, saying his election may be a mid-term bellwether . California Gov. Gavin Newsom asserted on Thursday that his fellow Democrats underestimate the importance of what his recall election means for them. Newsom said his fate and his party’s are one, offering a warning about the consequences Democrats could face for “many, many years” at the hands of Republicans in the event that he loses in September. “I don’t think the national Democratic Party’s asking themselves that question,” Newsom told a group of journalists with California’s McClatchy-owned newspapers. “If this was a successful recall, I think it would have profound consequences nationwide and go to not just politics, but to policy and policymaking.” Another hint is that 538, hardly a conservative-supporting site, outright says Newsom has reason to worry . As I noted in my previous posts, Newsom’s […]