Beginning in March of last year, the most recent count of Covid deaths involving Minnesota minors stands at three . Broken down by group, one child was between the ages of 0-4 and two others were between the ages 5-9. Not a single child between the ages of 10-18 has been recorded to have died from Covid complications.

Don’t get me wrong, I am not wishing for a higher body count; I am merely observing the disconnect between narrative and reality. Given the tremendous fear porn, one might expect more than just three deaths among the 1.3 million young people aged 0-18 .

Nevertheless, despite the absolute safety of children from Covid repercussions, the response by craven politicians and the politicized medical establishment has been to demand months-long school closures and universal masking for three-year-olds and vaccinated staff. The party of science strikes again.

At the same time, a more real risk to Minnesota children, specifically urban black children, is death by shooting via gang violence. According to the database Gun Violence Archive , in 2021 alone at least five reported gang-related shootings have left six children dead. A seventh – a ten-year-old boy – remains in a coma. In 2020, at […]