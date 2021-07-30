On September 14, Californians of all political persuasions will answer two questions on their ballot: 1) Do you want to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom? 2) Whom do you want to replace him? The fate of our nation will be determined by the outcome of those two questions.

How can I say that? First, you have to know what’s really going on, so let’s pull back the curtain.

Months ago, Ric Grenell publicly said he had no interest in running for governor because Pelosi’s daughter said there wasn’t going to be a recall. If it came down to it, Feinstein would have a sudden reason to retire, and Newsom would appoint himself to fill that Senate seat. Yet here we are, with a recall election on the calendar. What changed?

We the People. The recall signature effort shocked the world just by forcing the vote to happen. The establishment greatly underestimated how much Californians loathe this governor. He’s toast. Damaged goods. The challenge now is to mitigate his impact going forward.

But the California Republican Party (CAGOP) has no interest in seeing Gavin Newsom recalled. They didn’t support the recall effort until the eleventh hour and then basically used it as a fundraiser. Minimal […]