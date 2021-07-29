CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said Wednesday during his handoff to fellow anchor Don Lemon that unvaccinated Americans were ignorant and arrogant with a “misplaced sense of righteous indignation.”
Anchor Don Lemon said, “I still am flummoxed by the misinformation over the vaccine, people refusing to get vaccinated and also refusing to wear masks. Every day seems like it gets worse. And I don’t mean that. I mean the people who are dying, who are actually coming down with it, especially the children… I mean, just heartbreaking.”
Cuomo said, “People seen with significant cases and hospitalizations are getting younger. Part of the metric here is ignorance, but part of it is also arrogance, this misplaced sense of righteous indignation, and resistance that they believe is a false manifestation of freedom. This is not an issue of freedom. Of course, you have freedom to make choices about your own body. Let’s put to the side the irony that so many of these people don’t want to afford that freedom to women. But what we’re saying is, does it mean it’s the right choice? And these suggestions, I think the vaccine is safe, but you have the freedom to take it, but I don’t […]
Read the whole story at www.breitbart.com
Find more curated and aggregated conservative news at The Liberty Daily, Conservative Playlist, Uncanceled News, or right here.
Newsletter
Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker