The most hostile work environments I ever experienced were public schools in Washington, D.C. and in Cleveland. I interned in DCPS (District of Columbia Public Schools) and crisscrossed CMSD (Cleveland Municipal School District) as a substitute teacher.

On several occasions, a teenager got in my face and “bucked” at me as if he were going to punch me. Many more kids, some as young as seven or eight, cussed me out. I knew better than to take these almost daily attacks personally. Still, no one should have to endure such a hostile work environment.

I find Black juvenile delinquency alarming. As a six-foot-two Black man from Anacostia in Southeast D.C., I don’t speak from fear.

I’m calling out Black juvenile delinquency from a place of loving concern. Kids should happily anticipate their grown-up future. They should exude play and possibility. No child should feel doomed by the “school-to-prison pipeline.” They shouldn’t hate the world and themselves most of all.

Miserable children are a painful thing to watch.

Conventional wisdom attributes Black youthful rage to the usual sociological suspects: poverty, crime, segregation, etc. It tends to scapegoat their single mothers and to decry their “culture of poverty.” It tends to frame them as “super-predators.” Sometimes […]