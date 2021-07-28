Ronda Rousey has joined the list of athletes voicing support for Simone Biles, who paused her Olympic run in Tokyo to focus on her mental health. “Everyone judging @Simone_Biles doesn’t know their foot from their a–hole when it comes to being in her position,” the former UFC champion tweeted Tuesday.

