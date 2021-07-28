Hannity went off on Fauci over new mask mandates.
Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested that bringing back mask mandates is “under active consideration” and that he is “part of the discussion” around the decision.
Sean Hannity quickly fired back at Fauci: “Two months ago, it was Joe Biden who proudly declared a policy of ‘vax or mask.’”
Hannity continued, “Well, now the CDC is considering a revised new, new, new policy of vaccination and a mask.”
“How many more mixed messages will the American people be given? One mask, two masks, no mask, some mass, mask indoors and mask outdoors and maybe mask in perpetuity and now it is never mind what we said before?” Hannity asked.
“And remember,” Hannity said, “according to Democrats, the media mob and the great flip-flop Dr. Anthony Fauci, well, life is supposed to return to normal for vaccinated Americans. That’s what they told us.”“How is this following the science everyone was supposed to follow?” Hannity emphasized. “Are we supposed to ignore the science?” From Fox News: Fauci was questioned by CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Saturday over whether he was part of conversations with top health officials on whether to impose a nationwide mask mandate for vaccinated Americans, and […]
Read the whole story at www.chicksonright.com
