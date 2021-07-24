The American revolution was an overthrow of the government. The French Revolution was an attempt to overthrow a society. The current instability in the USA will create a globally shattering reaction by overthrowing a worldwide system.

The debate over reform or destruction of government is a rather short historical study. There have been few complete reconstructions or reforms of a government in history. Most revolts have simply replaced one king with another. The ruling class survived while the royal scapegoat was given the chop. Little was changed structurally, but a new beginning was declared and a new start for everyone except the farmer in the field who is the basis of all social systems.

Our current situation is quite muddled as all the wheels are falling around us at once. We have international enemies such as China and the World Economic Forum . There is internal social unrest in several countries, and the international financial system is dissolving since our international dollar currency misting. Our nobility is the usual group of incompetents and are acting criminally again. Our productive population is shrinking, international state implosions are on the horizon, and a simpleton is in charge, assuming he is not totally demented […]