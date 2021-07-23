Screenshot (103) An Arkansas law banning transgender treatments for minors under the age of 18 that was the first of its kind in the nation has been temporarily blocked by a federal judge following a lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on behalf of four transgender minors and two medical practitioners who perform the types of surgeries that would have been prohibited by the law.

The law had been set to take effect beginning Jul 28.

“To pull this care midstream from these patients, or minors, would cause irreparable harm,” U.S. District Judge Jay Moody said Wednesday upon granting the ACLU preliminary injunction they sought, as The Associated Press reported.

Under the law, which was passed by the state legislature in April despite a veto attempt from Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson, was dubbed the “Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act” practitioners who provided puberty blockers or gender-transition surgeries to minors could lose their medical licenses.

“This ruling sends a clear message to states across the country that gender affirming care is life-saving care, and we won’t let politicians in Arkansas — or anywhere else — take it away,” the ACLU of Arkansas’ executive director, Holly Dickson, said of the decision.

According to […]