“I have three friends who’ve had dinner with him in the last couple of months. All three reported that his current plans are to run for president in 2024,” the former RNC official said. Former commander-in-chief Donald Trump plans to run for president again, according to dinner conversations in recent months relayed by an inside source.

Trump has been touting the potential 2024 bid to at least three dining buddies, a former senior official at the Republican National Committee told Rolling Stone .

“I have three friends who’ve had dinner with him in the last couple of months. All three reported that his current plans are to run for president in 2024,” the former RNC official said to Rolling Stone . “Now, whether he does or not is a different issue. We’ve still got three years to go. But he’s telling people that.”

The ex-RNC official stated that the first two dinners took place in late spring. But the third dinner happened in the last two weeks, the source said. The prior two dinner companions walked away from the discussions convinced Trump was serious, the official added. The third said he left the dinner “not 100% sure Trump wants to run but […]