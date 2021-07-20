Pro-life activists in Tucson, Arizona, have learned that the Southern Arizona Regional Health Center Planned Parenthood abortion facility has closed “until further notice.”

The abortion facility offered surgical abortions to 16 weeks of pregnancy along with abortion-inducing drugs.

Bob Pawson posted the information about the possibly temporary closing on his Facebook page on July 19, 2021. He is calling for all pro-life supporters to join in prayer at the Planned Parenthood facility at 2255 N. Wyatt Road on Friday, July 23, between 9:00-10:00 AM for prayers of thanksgiving for the cessation of abortions and for the facility not to reopen.

“Tucson has been blessed with a vibrant and committed group of pro-life activists who have worked and prayed for abortions to end at that Planned Parenthood. The fact that the facility is closed for now is really a testament to their faith and their determination to save innocent lives from abortion,” said Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue.

Pawson noted that because Planned Parenthood “spent at least $500,000 in renovations, security features, & new construction about three years ago,” he expects it to reopen at some future date. It is his opinion that the facility may have been forced to temporarily close […]