The Republican Party finds itself in the midst of an identity crisis. During the presidency of Donald Trump, he set the tone and the agenda for the GOP. However, now that he’s out of the White House, Republicans are scrambling to find their identity and the path forward as a group.

We are seeing a lot the establishment types wanting to go back to business-as-usual, treating politics as they always had pre-Trump. Then there’s a lot of us true America First folks who want to truly save our nation. However, how do we do that? How do we get the Republican Party to move forward when we are having to fight against both the GOP leadership AND the Democrat Party?

This is exactly what I had the opportunity to discuss with Rob Harper during this episode of Freedom One-On-One. How do we take back our country when it seems like we can’t even take back our own party? It’s going to take massive action… and it’s going to have to happen right now.

President Donald Trump gave us the template to open up the eyes of Americans everywhere. The Red Wave was something that actually happened. While the election of 2020 was truly stolen, as the Arizona Audits are proving beyond a shadow of a doubt, we saw millions of Americans get red-pilled during President Donald Trump’s presidency.

I personally know of dozens of people in my own circles that switched from being a Democrat or Never-Trumper to become a full-fledged America First Trump supporter. I’ve never met someone who was a Trump supporter who became a Democrat heading into the 2020 Election.

During Trump’s time holding the position of POTUS, he gained massive support among almost every minority category you could think of. He had some of the best numbers among African-American and LGBTQ communities of any Republican President in decades, all while the mainstream media painted him out to be an evil, homophobic, racist monster who hates everyone who’s not straight or white.

How was Trump able to pull this off in spite of the massive smear campaign put on by the Mainstream Media? If the Conservative Movement can implement Trump’s template, we can truly take over this nation ideologically.

To put it simply: Donald Trump made politics practical and simple. While Republicans have always put forth their 48 point plan to combat illegal immigration, President Trump simply stated, “Build a Wall.” It was simple, to the point and it was a message that brought people together because they saw its effectiveness.

The same could be said for the Black Community. Trump made massive gains in approval ratings despite the constant attacks of “racism.” He looked at what the African-American community was truly concerned about and provided actual and real solutions. While the Democrats have always made a bunch of promises they never deliver on, Trump actually got things done.

They had the lowest unemployment rate in modern history. He implemented prison reform. He worked to get rid of crime in the inner cities. He spoke directly to people and followed through with action.

If we want to save this nation, we are going to have to borrow that exact same strategy. Stop caring about politics. Stop pandering. Stop seeing people as nothing more than a vote or statistic. Actually represent the people and provide solutions through the implementation of our conservative values.

You want to know how to red-pill the masses? Speak directly to their concerns and show them how Conservatism is actually the answer to their problems. That’s exactly what Trump did, and that’s what we should be doing too.

