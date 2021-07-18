A child of Cuban refugees, who joined hundreds outside the White House on Saturday to demand President Joe Biden aid protesters there, condemned Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for their favorable stances on socialism.

“It doesn’t work,” Barbara, the daughter of Cuban refugees, told Breitbart News about communism. That is why “we don’t want it in this country, and that is why we are fighting. It’s not a ‘Cuban people’ problem. This is a problem for everyone in this country, for everyone that can easily be affected by communism. Latin America, South America, you do not want this.”

She explained the reason her husband came to the United States from Cuba is because there are no basic rights on the island. Barbara said, being in the U.S., “we take it for granted.”

“It scared me when you have people on the left, here, saying how perfect [communism] is. How you have the Bernie Sanders, AOCs try to implement those stupid laws like [they] have in [Cuba]; that’s why we’re here,” she said. “You don’t see Americans going to Cuba on a raft!”

“I can’t even believe we’re in a situation that we’re so close to communism in this […]