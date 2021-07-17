“That it is the duty of all persons in the service of the United States, as well as all other inhabitants thereof, to give the earliest information to Congress or any other proper authority of any misconduct, frauds or misdemeanors committed by any person in the service of these states, which may come to their knowledge.” Resolution of the U.S. Continental Congress

Unanimously passed July 30, 1778

Labels are often used to dismiss rather than define those with alternative explanations of events to the general mainstream narrative. One example is the label of “conspiracy theorists.” As Jim Rankin notes in his doctoral dissertation “The Conspiracy Theory Meme as a Tool for Cultural Hegemony,” the conspiracy theory concept “functions as an impediment to legitimate discursive examination of conspiracy suspicions.” As Rankin observes, the label appears to constrain even the most respected thinkers. In effect, the “conspiracy theorist” label operates as a powerful tool of cultural control.

A similar dismissive label might also apply to those labeled “whistleblowers” who also offer alternative explanations to a general narrative. But whistleblowers go beyond simply offering alternative narratives. Rather, they report things they have seen first-hand from their positions inside organizations. As defined by the National Whistleblowing […]