On Monday, July 12, following his July 7 request for information and materials necessary to conduct a forensic investigation of the 2020 General Election and the 2021 Primary, Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano issued a statement in response to efforts by Governor Tom Wolf and his administration and Attorney General Josh Shapiro to block a forensic audit in the state. Mastriano declared:

“On Friday, the Acting Secretary of State issued a veiled threat disguised as a “directive” to all 67 counties in Pennsylvania . This threat implied that any county who participates in a forensic investigation and allows access of electronic voting systems to “third party entities not directly involved in the conduct of elections” will have their machines automatically decertified and retired before the next election.”

Facing an across-the-board attack from establishment Democrats against his crusade for Election Integrity, as previously reported by UncoverDC, the PA Department of State also responded to Mastriano’s request, labeling attempts to examine and confirm the recent elections in Biden’s home state a “sham review.” Despite increasing bipartisan suspicion of fraud in the 2020 election, the press release was also quick to attack the current forensic audit underway in Arizona (a […]