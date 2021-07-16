On Thursday’s episode of the ABC talk show “The View,” cohost Joy Behar had yet another bizarre meltdown against Republicans, this time accusing them of driving America into a “new version of the dark ages.” Whoopi Goldberg Kicks Things Off

“Earlier this week, Tennessee fired their top vaccine official for giving guidance on taking the vaccine for teenagers,” cohost Whoopi Goldberg said to kick off the segment.

“And now, you know, as the U.S. surgeon general issues a dire warning of the urgent threat posed by anti-vax misinformation,” she added. “The state just doubled down by halting all teen outreach on vaccinations for any disease.”

“Now is this the smartest way to go, do you think, Joy?” Goldberg asked. “Or should they, you know, really sort of go by a case-by-case basis? There’s some vaccines you have to take. What do you think, Joy?” Joy Behar Goes Off

This was all Behar needed to completely drive this segment off the rails with yet another deranged anti-Republican rant.

“Well, it’s just, it’s all political,” Behar said. “I know that Republicans are nostalgic for the ’50s. I didn’t know it was the 1850s. We are entering what I see as a new version of […]