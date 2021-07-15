A DoorDash delivery driver is being sought by Brooklyn police after making a video of himself deliberately contaminating an order from Chipotle. The driver apparently targeted the order because it was for a Brooklyn police officer.
“Hope that d-k taste good bitch!” read the small note placed inside the order by the driver.
New York Post: The short video clip, posted to Facebook on Monday, shows the driver reaching into the open container of what appears to be a burrito bowl to bury the note under shredded cheese and lettuce. “Ya kno I’m bout to violate the s–t out this order 61st precient [sic],” the video, posted by a user with the handle “So Certified,” was captioned. The driver’s Facebook page has since been deleted, but he certainly had a lot to say. “Ya kno I’m bout to violate the s–t out this order 61st precient [sic],” the video was captioned.
“I dreamed of moments like this,” it continued. “god u been so good to me like idk how to re pay u.”
The contamination may be retaliatory in nature as the driver posted a message to his Facebook page saying: “This […]
