By Jenny Goldsberry
Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) found himself between a rock and a hard place when Cuba, the communist state he’s praised for years, came suddenly under massive protests by its people. Fox News kept a record of all his comments from over the years.
“We’re very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba but, you know, it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad,” Sanders said in a “60 Minutes” interview in 2020. “You know? When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?”
But when protests broke out, he changed his tune. On Monday night, Sanders tweeted “all people have the right to protest and to live in a democratic society.” Video footage came out last year featuring Sanders recalling fondly the communist revolution in the 1980’s.
“I remember, for some reason or another, being very excited when [former Cuban dictator] Fidel Castro made the revolution in Cuba,” he said, while speaking at the University of Vermont in 1986. “I was a kid … and it just seemed right and appropriate that poor people were rising up against rather ugly rich […]
Read the whole story at saraacarter.com
Newsletter
Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker