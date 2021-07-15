2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival – Night 2 – Show Rapper Pitbull issued an impassioned speech in a video posted to social media on Wednesday, imploring world leaders to immediately act to save the lives of pro-freedom demonstrators in Cuba amid reports of a brutal crackdown by the island’s communist dictatorship in response to protests over the weekend.

“This is a message to the world. We need to stand up, step up,” he said. “But if you don’t understand what’s going on, then you need to wake the f*** up. Not only is this a Cuba event, a Cuba thing, this is a world event. This isn’t about politics. This is about saving lives. This is about unity, not division. And bottom line it’s about taking action. Let me tell you something, why I’m frustrated and when I see everybody out there and doing what they’re doing, which I love what they’re doing. Okay, because not only do we live for freedom, we ride for freedom, we die for freedom, but we motherf***ing appreciate freedom.”

“And it gets me hat bothers me and it frustrates me to a certain extent, being a Cuban American, and having a platform to speak to the […]