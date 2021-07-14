William M. McSwain graduated from Yale University before it rotted from the inside from political correctness, joined the Marines as an infantry officer, where he served for four years as a platoon commander, graduated from Harvard Law School (where he was a law review editor), and then joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He’s an intelligent, disciplined, serious law-and-order guy who is running for Governor of Pennsylvania. As part of his bid for that office, he sent a letter to President Trump with a startling allegation: Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr refused to take seriously credible allegations of election fraud!
Although the letter is dated June 9, President Trump only made it public on Monday. You can read the whole letter here but, for purposes of this post, the following is the pertinent language: President Trump, you were right to be upset about the way the Democrats ran the 2020 election in Pennsylvania – it was a partisan disgrace. The Governor, the Secretary of the Commonwealth, and the partisan State Supreme Court made up their own rules and did not follow the law. Even worse, the State Attorney General, Josh Shapiro – the very person responsible for the enforcement of […]
Read the whole story at www.americanthinker.com
JD Rucker – EIC
