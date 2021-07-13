There is growing speculation that Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated before he could blow the whistle on Covid-19 vaccines. Before we get into that speculation, let’s start with the facts.

Haiti is the only nation in the western hemisphere that does not have Covid-19 injections available to the people. Considering the extreme poverty, cramped conditions, horrible healthcare infrastructure, and a population that is extremely vaccine hesitant, one might think the nation would be a cesspool of Covid-19 cases. It is not. In fact, scientists had been studying the people in the nation to determine why they seem to be so resistant before being recalled for unknown reasons.

To put it into perspective, let’s compare Haiti to New Jersey. They have a similar population density with Haiti having 11.5 million people across 10,714 square miles and New Jersey having 9.2 million people across 8,721 square miles. Haiti has had 19,295 Covid-19 cases. New Jersey has had 1,026,286. Some of this can be attributed to Haiti’s poor medical infrastructure reducing the amount of Covid tests, but lack of tests cannot account for dramatically lower deaths. They’ve had 482 compared to New Jersey’s 26,509 Covid deaths.

Let’s break down those numbers. Despite similar population density, higher total population, and worse healthcare available, Haiti has had 1.8% of the Covid cases that New Jersey has had. Put another way, the citizens of New Jersey with a high vaccination rate are 53-times more likely to contract Covid-19 than Haitians who do not have access to a vaccine.

Moïse knew this. It’s one of the reasons he rejected free vaccines in May and June. But you won’t hear about that. Not anymore. The official storyline about Haiti’s vaccine hesitancy has suddenly changed following Moïse’s assassination. Now, the health officials in the country are claiming they didn’t reject ALL vaccines, just the AstraZeneca vaccines because of the higher risks they supposedly have. Of course, this narrative didn’t materialize until AFTER Moïse was murdered.

With Moïse out of the way, the doors are opening wide for the nation that doesn’t need nor want the vaccines to suddenly have them available. As if on cue, the Biden regime has offered to send millions of vaccines to the nation very soon. Meanwhile, connections between Moïse’s assassination and America’s Deep State continue to pop up. According to Breitbart:

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) has informed the Senate Judiciary Committee that one of the suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was a “confidential source” to the agency, Breitbart News has learned.

A senior Senate GOP aide told Breitbart News on Monday evening that the DEA willingly told the Senate Judiciary Committee—without any inquiry into the matter—that one of the suspects in the assassination “was a confidential source to the DEA.”

“At times, one of the suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was a confidential source to the DEA,” the DEA told the Senate Judiciary Committee. “Following the assassination of President Moïse, the suspect reached out to his contacts at the DEA. A DEA official assigned to Haiti urged the suspect to surrender to local authorities and, along with a U.S. State Department official, provided information to the Haitian government that assisted in the surrender and arrest of the suspect and one other individual. DEA is aware of reports that President Moïse’s assassins yelled ‘DEA’ at the time of their attack. These individuals were not acting on behalf of DEA.”

Senate staffers told Breitbart News upon receiving the information from the DEA they were a bit shocked the agency was so proactively forthcoming—a sign they think that the agency is worried about this narrative unfolding and is attempting to get ahead of any looming Senate inquiry into the matter.

The DEA issued the same statement to CNN in response to inquiries about the matter.

In addition to DEA ties to some of the suspects in the plot, CNN also reported that others had potential ties to other agencies as well—including the FBI.

“Others also had U.S. ties, including working as informants for the FBI, the people briefed on the matter said. The FBI said in response to CNN’s reporting that it doesn’t comment on informants, except to say that it uses ‘lawful sources to collect intelligence’ as part of its investigations,” CNN’s Evan Perez wrote. “President Jovenel Moise was killed Wednesday in an operation that Haitian authorities say involved at least 28 people, many of them Colombian mercenaries hired through a Florida-based security company. Authorities on Monday announced the arrest of a suspect who they say orchestrated the assassination. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, 63 years old, entered the country on a private jet in June, Police Chief Leon Charles said at a news conference. Haitian authorities say that Sanon hired Florida-based CTU Security, which they alleged recruited men initially to provide security for Sanon, though their mission appears to have changed thereafter. It’s not clear that the men who worked as U.S. law enforcement informants wittingly participated in the assassination plot or were aware of the mission, the people briefed on the matter said.”

Of all the people to have involved in the assassination in a population over 11 million, having both DEA- and FBI-affiliated Haitians among the 28 alleged co-conspirators is extraordinarily suspicious. Now, the FBI is down there to get it all swept under the rug.

The FBI is going to Haiti. Translation: we’ll never know what really happened, let the coverup begin, and everything you hear from now on will be a lie. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 9, 2021

As noted before, the new narrative indicates the government’s hesitancy was based on AstraZeneca’s perceived risks. This is a bald-faced lie. Moïse had rejected the free vaccines BEFORE concerns about AstraZeneca’s shots had materialized. He, like millions of Haitians, was a vaccine skeptic. His nation had not felt a “major” bump in Covid-19 cases or deaths. In fact, it wasn’t until this last month that there had been any significant “spike,” and that in itself is dubious as testing has increased at an exponential rate since early June. The powers-that-be hoped by demonstrating huge numbers of cases, they’d be able to sway Moïse’s thinking. The “spike” they were able to manufacture with multiple times more tests being done was 3,734 cases in the month of June. New Jersey had 3,880 new cases on April 17 alone.

Here’s where we get conspiratorial and speculative. Having failed to convince Moïse of the efficacy of their injections, they couldn’t just let him continue to be the shining example of how Covid-19 vaccines weren’t necessary. Rumors have spread that he was going to blow the whistle on the vaccines based on information he had received about them, their manufacturers, and the U.S. government. Studies in Haiti have since been halted for “safety” concerns even though the same risks were present in the nation when the studies began. Considering people on the DEA’s and FBI’s payrolls were among those allegedly involved in the assassination, every alarm bell should be ringing in our minds right about now.

Anonymous sources have backed speculation that Moïse was blowing the whistle soon, but we do not quote anonymous sources even when they seem to corroborate each other. Unfortunately, that’s where the trail goes cold. I have been unable to get anyone on record about what Moïse may have known and when he was going to release the information. But the numbers speak for themselves as far as vaccine necessity. The actions of the Biden regime are conspicuous and self-serving towards advancing “The Great Reset.” The changing narrative is is suspicious. Lastly, the Deep State’s alleged participation in the assassination is impossible to dismiss without total cognitive dissonance.

As Catturd noted, we’re almost certainly never going to find out what really happened. Covering up the truth is what they do for a living and they’re very proficient. Meanwhile, the vaccine drumbeat continues.

