Given the data and the optics, many baseball fans were left wondering why children were forced to wear masks, but were likely at greater risk for being hit by a 100+ MPH line drive of flyball hitting them in the head, and yet were not required to wear helmets. Baseball fans watching MLB’s Home Run Derby Monday night at Coors Field in Denver, CO as part of the All Star Game festivities, were quick to notice that the kids shagging fly balls in the outfield were wearing masks, while players, coaches and even fans in the stadium were not. So no one in the crowd is forced to wear masks at the Home Run Derby but the kids shagging balls in the outfield have to wear them because they’ll be on TV. For what? Theatrics? #whatajoke — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 13, 2021 Many of the kids did not seem very diligent, or interested, in keeping the masks securely over their nose and mouth, with the exception of the children tasked with bringing water, towels and equipment to the players.

On July 1, Colorado issued a public health order ending the requirement of masks at schools and childcare centers. Childcare […]