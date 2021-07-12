It’s just so satisfyingly complete. Stephen C. Meyer’s The Return of the God Hypothesis: Three Scientific Discoveries That Reveal the Mind Behind the Universe tells a story of science coming back full circle.

In science’s earliest days, Christianity was its greatest friend and supporter. From the start of the so-called modern era, though, the two were supposedly at each other’s throats (and supposedly always had been). Now the two are returning to their proper and real friendliness. Theistic religion, says, Meyer, strongly supports science, and science strongly supports theistic religion.

It was in fact always so, or at least should have been. If you’ve heard otherwise, you’ve heard both history and science told falsely. The supposed warfare between science and religion was “nineteenth-century historical revision,” in Meyer’s rather restrained words. Science and Christianity as Friends

The Scientific Revolution was fueled by Christian Europe’s belief that God made nature to be appreciated and understood. That’s what it took for them to begin the huge undertaking we now call science, and it’s not something you’d have found in any other worldview of the day.

The earliest modern scientist wouldn’t likely have spoken of a “God hypothesis,” as they weren’t invoking science to demonstrate God’s […]