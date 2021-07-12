Democratic National Convention via AP Why anyone over the age of eighteen or so should care about wildly popular pop singer Billie Eilish’s recent run-ins with the social media cancel culture police, first apologizing for a slur she uttered at the ripe old age of thirteen and then being lambasted for identifying with the wrong cartoon character , may be a firm mystery to those who 1) neither follow nor care about popular music; 2) neither follow nor care about pop culture. The problem is, these things do matter as far as influencing as many people as possible in the direction of conservative ideals and policies.
As one of my generation’s founding fathers succinctly put it, every generation throws a hero up the pop charts . The late Andrew Breitbart accurately noted that politics is downstream from culture, something the Democrats have been aware of and used to full advantage since John F. Kennedy . The left now has a near monopoly on pop culture, i.e. the entertainment media, even in areas so ostensibly conservative as country music . While TikTok stars and social media influencers theoretically herald a new wave of personal brand popularity personas, the media puppet string […]
Read the whole story at redstate.com
