Pastor Ron E. Thompson Some years ago my wife, Thelma, and I had the opportunity to attend our first high school class reunion. Nearly five hundred graduates from the classes of the nineteen fifties gathered for a barbecue picnic on a farm near my hometown. What an experience to be with people whom we had not seen for more than forty years! During those fleeting hours, God reminded me of some important spiritual truths.

LIFE IS BRIEF

We were surprised to learn of a number of classmates who had died at relatively young ages. God asks us “How do you know what your life will be like tomorrow? Your life is like the morning fog – it’s here a little while, then it’s gone” (James 4:14,16 NLT). He goes on to say that when we selfishly make our own plans and leave out God, we are boasting, and “all such boasting is evil.” Life will be over for all of us sooner than we realize – how important it is that we live out our days for God!

BEAUTY IS FLEETING

It was obvious that we had all aged, some of us more than others. A few of the […]