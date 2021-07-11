Gun control activists believe that the only way to reduce violent crime is by getting rid of guns themselves, which not only puts them crosswise with the Constitution, but with the reality of living in a country with 100-million gun owners and 400-million privately-owned firearms. Guns aren’t going anywhere, and even cities and states that have engaged in decades-long efforts to make gun ownership taboo have only succeeded in creating a culture of untrained. uninformed, and often unlawful gun owners.

In Brandon, Mississippi, firearms instructor Jaron Smith is hoping to change that by bringing real gun safety courses to area youth in an attempt to cut down on juvenile violent crime. In Smith’s opinion, one of the biggest aspects when it comes to preventing gun violence – especially among juveniles – is a lack of education about firearms and firearms safety practices. “You don’t touch firearms without preaching safety first and setting ground rules you can take beyond any course or training to any situation that takes place,” he said. “First things first, always think of firearms as tools. Any time you use a tool correctly, there’s a consequence to that. So if I use a hammer to do anything […]