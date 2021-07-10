SOS Brad Raffensperger, the biggest mistake voters in Georgia ever made, is trying a new tack in Georgia. Intimidating witnesses to fraud in Georgia before they find out just how corrupt he has been and they send him to the land of the orange jumpsuit. Witnesses signed affidavits, swearing to what they saw under the penalty of perjury. Raffensperger has not done that himself and for good reason.

According to CD-Media, Raffensperger is sending investigator Paul Braun out to intimidate the witnesses from the polling places. But instead of investigating voter fraud, he is covering up crimes by attempting to get witnesses to recant their testimony.

He has been unsuccessful as the witnesses are standing firm in their testimony.

Raffensperger has already broken the law when he disobeyed a judge’s order to keep all mail-in ballots sealed. He sent people in to unseal a box to get at the ballots inside.

You have to wonder if they did so to swap out bad votes before an audit can be done.

John Fredericks: Allegedly, they sent someone in against the judge’s order to unseal a batch of ballots that were in Suzi Voyle’s affidavits. To go check on them to see if what she […]