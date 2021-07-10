There is a confluence of events that need to be taken in their totality in order to contextualize the mounting desperation amid Democrats. ♦ (1) Democrats lost district seats in the 2020 U.S. census. Redistricting is going to hurt them in 2022.

♦ (2) Democrats massively exploited and cheated using mail-in ballots in the 2020 election, and they still lost House seats because the scale of MAGA turnout was overwhelming. This reality is a very visible dark cloud heading their way. They know it.

♦ (3) Ongoing or initiated forensic ballot audits in any of the key “ballot mule” regions will expose their 2020 corruption [Maricopa County (AZ), Fulton County (GA), Wayne County (MI), Philadelphia County (PA), Clark County (NV), Milwaukee (WI)] and the Democrats know it.

♦ (4) Election reform legislation is taking place in multiple states in response to the Democrat activists manipulating the mail-in ballot system.

♦ (5) The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled that states have the valid and constitutional right to control their elections, and implement stringent election laws, specifically intended to stop election fraud. Democrats know it will be more difficult to cheat in many states. This is a major problem.

As a consequence of these events, the […]