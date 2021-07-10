A study in the journal of Injury Epidemiology published on 05 July 2021 concluded that the surge in pandemic gun violence was not linked to the rise in gun sales. Contrary to the propaganda against 2nd amendment civil rights from the authoritarian socialist Left.

This despite the bias present in the study that is obvious from the first sentence of the abstract and continues throughout. The researchers were sure to scatter plenty of buzzwords of the anti-liberty Left in presenting their findings. To the point that even the title doesn’t belie the findings that contravene the normal propaganda of the enemies of liberty on the left.

An interesting conclusion even if it was based on a biased data source: The Gun Violence Archive

It should be noted that the study cited a data source the infamous Gun Violence Archive that normally inflates the violence rates 10 fold from official sources.

In an interview with an investigative journalist published on the site AmmoLand, even its executive director, Mark Bryant deflected blame for the media’s over hyping and misuse of his data:

“If the numbers are misleading, the journalist didn’t do their homework, you could make that argument,” he said.

“The media zeroes in on it, not us. At one point we wanted to take mass shootings out of the loop, but the phone started ringing on a daily basis. It’s important to me that we’re not misinterpreted. We’re not anti-gun. Look at our staff, over half are gun owners. I intentionally do not hire from the GVP community. I want researchers – period. We wanted to have an honest set of data, and you can use it how you want.”

Although the study’s researchers asserted that they took pains to exclude some data, it’s hard to discern how this would have provided an accurate data set given the extremely flawed and admittedly biased nature of the ‘archive’.

The bottom line: The correlation’s of two different groups

Nevertheless, even with that biased data and the proxy of gun sales, it’s an intriguing result. It does lead one to an interesting conclusion that perhaps there is no correlation because this is looking at the actions of two different groups of people.

The rise in gun sales [or excess firearm purchases in the study’s biased language] primarily involved innocent people. Those who wanted to protect themselves and their families from the threats of violence – of every type – from those coddling criminals. In other words, anti-liberty Leftists in all their glory.

Conversely, the rise in crime came about because of the aforementioned criminals [hence the term ‘crime’]. Who don’t tend to go around to the shops to pick up a Modern Day Musket, better known as an AR-15. They either steal or use some other type of weaponry.

The folks who purport to be ‘anti-violence’, absurdly implying that those of us on the other side are ‘pro-violence’, tend to downplay facts when they aren’t in their favor. Everyone should have no doubt this will follow the same pattern. The pro-freedom Right will cite this as what was expected. Anti-liberty Leftists will ignore basic reality as they always do.

