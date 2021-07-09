Washington, DC – The Washington Post’s fact checking machine called out President Joe Biden’s administration for lying about who it was that wanted to defund the police and awarded the White House “Three Pinocchios” on the newspaper’s truth scale.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Cedric Richmond, a senior advisor to President Biden, tried to flip the narrative after months of leftist democrats calling to defund or entirely abolish police departments across the country, FOX News reported.

The Hill called out Psaki for elevating the art of “spinning” the news to actually attempting to “gaslight” public opinion. The press secretary tried to characterize the American Rescue Plan as a crime-fighting bill.

Psaki told reporters at a press conference that President Biden supported the stimulus package because it “could help ensure local cops were kept on the beat in communities across the country,” The Hill reported.

“As you know, [it] didn’t receive a single Republican vote. That funding has been used to keep cops on the beat,” she claimed

Richmond pushed the same line during an interview with FOX News.“Let’s talk about who defunded the police,” the adviser to The President said. “When we were in Congress last year trying to pass… an […]

Read the whole story at policetribune.com

