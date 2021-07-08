Leftist Democrats and pretend Republicans continue to gaslight the country over the “insurrection” they claim occurred Jan. 6, an incident that was, in reality, no worse than an average night in Portland, Ore.,

In fact, on any given Portland night, Antifa anarchists actually behave much worse than the handful of Trump supporters who got caught up in what increasingly looks like a false flag incident at the nation’s Capitol.

Those people, for instance, didn’t run wild in the streets, didn’t try to set the Capitol on fire, didn’t hit cops over the head with objects, didn’t shine eye-damaging lasers at them, didn’t throw commercial-grade fireworks at police, or destroy much of anything when the few hundred protesters actually got into the building itself — and they sure could have.

But nevertheless, we continue to get these phony-baloney ‘assessments’ from pretend analysts who are really nothing more than shills for the establishment.

Like “Republican strategist” Matthew Dowd. He went on serial racist Joy Reid’s MSNBC program earlier this week to claim that the Jan. 6 protest was worse — worse, damn you! — than the 9/11 attack that killed nearly 3,000 Americans. He said:

I think it is much worse than it was on […]

Read the whole story at trendingpolitics.com

