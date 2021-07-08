I want to strongly urge you to sign up for Todd’s free newsletter. It’s your only lifeline to conservative news and commentary. We can no longer rely on social media. Click here to subscribe.

MSNBC host Joy Reid took a shot at the Christian faith of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) Tuesday while interviewing Rep. Val Demmings (D-FL), who is running against him in 2022 for Senate.

“I have a question for you on a law enforcement sort of theme — does it surprise you, and Florida is a small world, as you and I both know — that people like Marco Rubio, who you’re running against in the United States Senate — who tweets Bible verses every day for random reasons, these people aren’t saying to themselves, ‘I don’t want to be associated with white supremacists.’ Where are the Speaker? Where is Marco Rubio? Where are all these people who are constantly lecturing us about what history we’re allowed to learn? Why aren’t they saying anything?”

Newsbusters Managing Editor Curtis Houck shared a clip of the exchange on Twitter, calling it “anti-Christian venom” from the MSNBC host, who was “mocking him as a backwards weirdo who ‘tweets Bible verses every day […]

