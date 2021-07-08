Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is telling the European Union to pound sand following the globalist bureaucracy’s proclamation that Hungary must teach LGBT “education” to their nation’s children.

“The European Parliament and the European Commission want that we let LGBTQ activists and organisations into the kindergartens and schools. Hungary does not want that,” Orban said on his official Facebook page.

“Here Brussels bureaucrats have no business at all, no matter what they do we will not let LGBTQ activists among our children,” the proud illiberal leader added, noting that EU bureaucrats are encroaching upon the national sovereignty of Hungary.

Orban is responding to Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the EU’s Executive Commission, who called Hungary’s laws to protect the innocence of children from LGBT predators “a disgrace.”

“Homosexuality is equated with pornography. This legislation uses the protection of children as an excuse to discriminate against people because of their sexual orientation,” she said.

“That is why the new law in Hungary must be repealed. An offensive and shameful law that goes against human rights,” said Spanish EU lawmaker Iraxte Garcia Perez, the leader of the socialist faction of EU parliament. Spain recently approved legislation allowing children to have their genitals mutilated for […]

