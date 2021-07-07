In one major Democrat-run city after another, crime has spiked steadily over the past 12-24 months, especially shootings.

In Portland, Ore., for instance, murders are up 800 percent year-over-year since 2020, and in other cities like Chicago, some neighborhoods are now being described as “war zones.”

The horrific spikes in crime are direct results of equally horrific Democrat policies — in most of these cities, there are literally no elected Republicans — but the Biden regime, which is being led by the AOC wing of the party, is laser-focused on guns.

Using logic similar to “forks cause obesity” and “cars cause vehicular deaths,” Joe Biden and his handlers’ statements about guns causing crime are laughable to experts, as The Washington Times reports:

Former police officers and criminal justice experts are raising doubts about President Biden’s crime-prevention strategy, saying there is no evidence to support his claims that targeting gun dealers will curtail the nation’s soaring crime rate.

Mr. Biden recently announced a three-pronged plan to combat the rising tide of violent crime. The steps he outlined include targeting licensed gun dealers who break laws, creating strike forces to stop firearms trafficking, and seeking more money for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco […]

Read the whole story at trendingpolitics.com

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism. Email Address Submit