Mike Ehrmann_Getty Images (3) ESPN has removed reporter Rachel Nichols from its coverage of the NBA Finals Tuesday after a recording of her phone conversation criticizing the network’s diversity polices broke over the weekend.

“We believe this is the best decision for all concerned in order to keep the focus on the NBA Finals,” ESPN said its Tuesday statement, according to the New York Post

Until today, Nichols, who is white, had been giving sideline reports as part of ESPN’s basketball coverage with hosts Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, and Mark Jackson. While she is no longer assigned to that role, ESPN also noted that Nichols will not be removed as host of The Jump during the series.

The reprisal comes on the heels of an article published by the New York Times on Sunday in which it was reported that Nichols could be heard on a recorded phone call complaining that ESPN had given one of her contractually arranged on-air jobs to black reporter Maria Taylor.

In the conversation, Nichols says on one hand that she wishes Maria Taylor all the best, but on the other hand does not want to lose the things she worked hard to earn just because […]

Read the whole story at www.breitbart.com

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism. Email Address Submit